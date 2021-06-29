Nasir, Omi get bail in Pori Moni case

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Shahajadi Tahmida granted interim bail to the two suspects on Tuesday, setting the bond at Tk 5,000, according to Advocate AH Imrul Kawsar, who represented the suspects.

The court set Jul 8 as the date for the submission of the case investigation report. The interim bail will remain valid until then.

Despite securing bail in the Pori Moni case, the two suspects will remain in custody for now as they have yet to receive bail in a separate narcotics case filed against them by police.

Pori Moni accused Nasir, a real estate businessman and former Uttara Club chief, of attempting to rape and murder her at the Dhaka Boat Club on Jun 8. She filed a case over the incident with Savar Police, where she also claimed that Omi lured her to the boating club as part of a plan to accost her.

Nasir and Omi were later arrested from a home in Dhaka’s Uttara, where they were found in possession of alcohol and illegal drugs. Police then filed a narcotics case against the suspects.