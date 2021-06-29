Moghbazar blast: Neighbouring building starts to lean
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2021 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2021 03:26 PM BdST
A building next to the scene of the explosion in Dhaka’s Moghbazar has started to lean, according to the Dhaka South City Corporation.
The technical committee said the two-storey building is to the east of the original site of the blast, said City Corporation Ward-19 Councillor Abul Bashar.
The building’s dislocation is visible to the naked eye. It can be seen leaning on a nearby electricity pillar.
The building has been declared unsafe and those inside have been instructed to evacuate, the councillor said.
A security fence is to be erected around the structure by Monday afternoon with a warning sign.
The owner of the building will be instructed to demolish it according to the report from the technical committee.
An explosion rocked Moghbazar’s Wireless Gate area on Sunday, causing part of a three-storey building to collapse. Two buses were damaged by the flying debris. The blast also shattered windows and glass in the area.
The ground floor of the three-storey building housed a Shawarma House outlet and a Bengal Meat store. A Singer showroom was on the second floor.
Seven people were killed in the blast, and over a hundred were injured. Eight of the injured are still fighting for their lives, doctors say. Three of them are in critical condition.
The fire service believes a gas leak may have been responsible for the explosion.
An investigation team from the Department of Explosives says it found traces of hydrocarbons at the scene of the blast on Monday, but could not identify the source. The department has formed a committee to further probe the case.
Police have also formed an investigation team to determine the cause of the explosion.
