Hasina plans to inoculate students before restarting colleges, universities

The prime minister spoke about the vaccination drive in the parliament on Tuesday during a general discussion on the national budget.

“We have already begun inoculating students at the college and university level. We will be able to reopen the colleges and universities once the campaign is over.

“The schools and Qawmi madrasas at the primary and secondary levels will be reopened after bringing the COVID-19 crisis under control,” she said.

“We know the boys and girls are suffering with the schools currently closed. We’re taking steps keeping that in consideration.”

All the educational institutions across Bangladesh have been closed since mid-March last year.

In an announcement by the education ministry on Tuesday, the closure of all educational institutions of the country was extended until Jul 31.

Initially, the government had announced the reopening of the schools and colleges by the end of March this year, but the plan finally stalled due to the resurgence of coronavirus infection.

The government then planned to inoculate all students at the university level by May and reopen the halls and resume classes. But a spike in the infection rate forced the decision to be withdrawn.

Bangladesh recently began inoculating students of medical colleges using the Sinovac vaccine given to Bangladesh as a gesture of goodwill by China.

Pointing out education as her government’s “highest priority”, Hasina said the budget for the new fiscal will focus on improvement of all human resources, including education and skills development.

“We have taken steps to maintain the continuity of the students’ education since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. We are broadcasting “Amar Griha Amar School” [My Home My School] for the secondary and higher secondary level and “Ghore Bashe Shikhi” [Learning At Home] for the primary level through the Sangsad Bangladesh Television.

“Apart from these, lessons are being given through the radio, community radio and online as well.”

“These have allowed us to keep almost 40 million students engaged with their education curriculums for over a year. This year, the government presented the students with books free of cost following the health rules, while also giving out stipends.”

Hasina spoke about receiving 11.4 million doses of vaccine from different sources and said Tk 142 billion has been allocated for the purchase of vaccines in the budget for the next financial year.

“We have undertaken a plan to gradually inoculate 80 percent of the people of the country with COVID-19 vaccines. According to WHO instructions, there are restrictions on which vaccine can be administered on which age-group.”

“Taking that into account, [we aim to ensure] everyone - from schools to higher studies - gets vaccine. We will also take steps to reopen the schools and educational institutions in the meantime.”