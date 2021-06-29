COVID: 25 die at Rajshahi hospital in a day
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2021 11:29 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2021 11:29 AM BdST
The Rajshahi Medical College Hospital’s COVID unit has registered 25 deaths in a day, raising the toll to 340 at the facility since the start of June.
The deaths were registered in the 24 hours to 6 am on Tuesday, said RMCH Director Brig Gen Shameem Yazdany.
Nine of the dead had tested positive for the coronavirus, he said. The other 16 displayed symptoms associated with the disease. Twelve of them were from Rajshahi, five from Chapainawabganj, five from Natore, two from Naogaon and one from Chuadanga. Fifteen were men and ten were women.
Of the dead, 11 were above the age of 61, while five were between 51 and 60, four were between 41 and 50, three were between 31 and 40 and two were between 21 and 30.
Another 70 patients were admitted to the unit in the past 24 hours, Yazdany said. Of them 36 are from Rajshahi, 10 from Chapainawabganj, 11 from Naogaon, seven from Natore and one each from Pabna, Kushtia, Sirajganj, Chuadanga, Jhenaidah and Meherpur.
Fifty patients were released from the unit after recovering from the disease.
As of 6 am on Tuesday the unit, which has a capacity of 405 beds, was caring for 459 patients. Patients were forced to use makeshift beds on the floor or in the verandahs.
Of those admitted to the unit, 307 are from Rajshahi, 51 from Chapainawabganj, 31 from Natore, 37 from Naogaon and 24 from Pabna. There are also patients from Kushtia, Chuadanga, Dinajpur, Meherpur and Dhaka.
Eighteen patients are admitted to the ICU.
The positivity rate for samples from the Rajshahi district was 36.92 percent on Monday, the RMCH director said, an increase from the 27.84 percent on Sunday. On Saturday the rate was 29.8 percent, it was 34.5 percent on Friday, 29.75 percent on Thursday, 33.95 percent on Wednesday, 33.5 percent on Tuesday and 33.51 percent on Monday.
