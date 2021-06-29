Case filed over Moghbazar explosion alleges negligence
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2021 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2021 01:50 PM BdST
Police have filed a negligence case over the recent explosion in Moghbazar that killed seven people.
The case filed under section 304 (a) of the Penal Code names no suspects, according to Ramna Division Deputy Commissioner Sajjadur Rahman. SI Rezaul Islam from the Ramna Police Station is the plaintiff in the case.
The explosion rocked Moghbazar’s Wireless Gate area on Sunday, causing part of a three-storey building to collapse. Two buses were damaged by the flying debris. The blast also shattered windows and glass in the area.
The ground floor of the three-storey building housed a Shawarma House outlet and a Bengal Meat store. A Singer showroom was on the second floor.
Seven people were killed in the blast, and over a hundred were injured. Eight of the injured are still fighting for their lives, doctors say. Three of them are in critical condition.
The fire service believes a gas leak may have been responsible for the explosion.
An investigation team from the Department of Explosives says it found traces of hydrocarbons at the scene of the blast on Monday, but could not identify the source. The department has formed a committee to further probe the case.
Police have also formed an investigation team to determine the cause of the explosion.
