Bangladesh warns of 'strict action' against people leaving homes during lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2021 11:31 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2021 11:31 PM BdST
The government has vowed to take strict disciplinary action against those who venture out of their homes without an urgent need during the strict lockdown to contain the rampant coronavirus pandemic, beginning on Jul 1.
On Tuesday, the government announced that a decision has been reached on the restrictions that will apply to public transports and different government and private offices during the latest shutdown.
Citizens have been urged to comply with all hygiene rules, including the use of masks. The Cabinet Division will announce the details of the restrictions and bans on Wednesday.
Chief Information Officer Surath Kumar Sarkar said, "The decision was taken in a virtual meeting chaired by the home minister on Tuesday on the issue of the strict lockdown. Police and Border Guard Bangladesh alongside the army will be deployed to enforce the lockdown.”
On Monday, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the 'movement pass’ privileges will not be offered this time around. “No one will be allowed to leave home unless there is an emergency.”
The government enforced a nationwide lockdown in early April after the second wave of COVID-19 began in Bangladesh.
Most restrictions were lifted when the situation improved slightly, but another surge in COVID-19 cases prompted the authorities to put curbs in parts of the country amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, which was first detected India and has caused a deadly second wave in that country.
Bangladesh registered 7,666 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total caseload from the disease to 904,436.
Another 112 people died from the coronavirus in the same period, taking the total death toll from the disease to 14,388, according to the latest government figures.
- Police investigators believe gas caused Moghbazar blast
- COVID cases top 900,000
- Pori Moni case: Nasir, Omi get bail
- Homebound travellers pack ferries
- Moghbazar blast: Neighbouring building starts to lean
- Sayeed Khokon hits out at Taposh
- COVID: 25 die at Rajshahi hospital in a day
- No pillion rider on motorbikes in lockdown: DMP
- Bangladesh to inoculate workers travelling to Saudi, Kuwait with Pfizer vaccine
- Police investigators believe Moghbazar blast was caused by gas
- Bangladesh’s total virus cases top 900,000, another 112 die
- Nasir, Omi get bail in Pori Moni case
- Rescuers find caretaker dead in debris of Moghbazar building
- Scenes of desperation: homebound travellers pack Bangladesh ferries
Most Read
- Prof Meherun Ahmed joins as dean of IUB's School of Business and Entrepreneurship
- France knocked out by Switzerland in shootout as Mbappe misses decisive penalty
- Bangladesh’s total virus cases top 900,000, another 112 die
- COVID: 25 die at Rajshahi hospital in a day
- UN peacekeeping missions prepare for possible shutdown
- No pillion passengers on motorcycles amid lockdown: DMP
- Sayeed Khokon hits out at Mayor Taposh after bank account freeze
- Twitter faces new headache in India after police complaint over controversial map
- Coronavirus: Where to call in an emergency
- A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 years ago, new study finds