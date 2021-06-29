Bangladesh warns of 'strict action' against people leaving homes during lockdown

On Tuesday, the government announced that a decision has been reached on the restrictions that will apply to public transports and different government and private offices during the latest shutdown.

Citizens have been urged to comply with all hygiene rules, including the use of masks. The Cabinet Division will announce the details of the restrictions and bans on Wednesday.

Chief Information Officer Surath Kumar Sarkar said, "The decision was taken in a virtual meeting chaired by the home minister on Tuesday on the issue of the strict lockdown. Police and Border Guard Bangladesh alongside the army will be deployed to enforce the lockdown.”

On Monday, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the 'movement pass’ privileges will not be offered this time around. “No one will be allowed to leave home unless there is an emergency.”

The government enforced a nationwide lockdown in early April after the second wave of COVID-19 began in Bangladesh.

Most restrictions were lifted when the situation improved slightly, but another surge in COVID-19 cases prompted the authorities to put curbs in parts of the country amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, which was first detected India and has caused a deadly second wave in that country.

Bangladesh registered 7,666 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total caseload from the disease to 904,436.

Another 112 people died from the coronavirus in the same period, taking the total death toll from the disease to 14,388, according to the latest government figures.