Bangladesh to get 2.5m doses of Moderna vaccine next week: minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2021 10:38 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2021 10:38 PM BdST
Bangladesh is set to receive a consignment of 2.5 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine under the global programme COVAX next week.
The vaccine will arrive either on Jul 2 or 3, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Tuesday.
Another consignment of the Sinopharm vaccines will also arrive from China in the coming weeks, he added.
Earlier, Bangladesh received over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the COVAX platform on May 31.
The vaccine has also been administered experimentally in three hospitals in Dhaka, with expatriate workers going to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait set to get their shots on Thursday.
The Moderna vaccine will be the fourth to be administered against the coronavirus in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh started its mass vaccination campaign in February, using the COVISHIELD vaccine developed by the UK's University of Oxford and Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca. But the programme was subsequently halted after Indian froze vaccine exports to tackle its own crisis of doses.
The inoculation drive later resumed after the country received consignments of Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
On the arrival of the Moderna vaccine, Maleque said, “We have received confirmation from COVAX. The vaccine will reach us on Jul 2 or 3. This consignment is expected to contain 2.5 million doses of vaccine."
"This is good news for us. The arrival of the consignment will expedite our vaccination programme.”
