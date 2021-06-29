Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Jul 31 as virus cases surge
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2021 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2021 04:05 PM BdST
The Bangladesh government has decided that schools and colleges will remain closed until Jul 31 following the announcement of a nationwide lockdown to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced the decision to extend the shutdown of educational institutions across the country, including Ebtedayee and Qawmi madrasas.
“The current holiday has been extended to the end of July in response to the worsening pandemic situation across the country, the imposition of a strict lockdown, to protect the health of students, teachers, workers and guardians and in the interest of overall security,” the ministry said.
The decision was taken after consultation with the National Advisory Committee on COVID-19, the ministry said.
Educational institutions across Bangladesh have been closed since May 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The government has announced plans to reopen schools several times, but has been forced to extend the shutdown after the coronavirus situation deteriorated.
Meanwhile, the government has imposed stricter restrictions across the country in the face of rising cases and deaths. From Jul 1 the country will enter a week-long ‘strict lockdown’.
- Moghbazar blast: Neighbouring building starts to lean
- Sayeed Khokon hits out at Taposh
- COVID: 25 die at Rajshahi hospital in a day
- No pillion rider on motorbikes in lockdown: DMP
- Families get bodies of Moghbazar victims
- Police open probe into Moghbazar blast
- Hydrocarbon gas found in Moghbazar building
- IGP doubts bomb blast at Moghbazar
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Jul 31 as virus cases surge
- Moghbazar blast: Neighbouring building starts to lean
- Case filed over Moghbazar explosion alleges negligence
- Sayeed Khokon hits out at Mayor Taposh after bank account freeze
- COVID: 25 die at Rajshahi hospital in a day
- No. pillion passengers on motorcycles amid lockdown: DMP
Most Read
- No ‘movement passes’ for upcoming lockdown
- Prof Meherun Ahmed joins as dean of IUB's School of Business and Entrepreneurship
- Bangladesh posts record 8,364 virus cases in a day, another 104 die
- Public transport is suspended and malls are closed. But Dhaka roads are still busy
- COVID: 25 die at Rajshahi hospital in a day
- UN peacekeeping missions prepare for possible shutdown
- No pillion passengers on motorcycles amid lockdown: DMP
- France knocked out by Switzerland in shootout as Mbappe misses decisive penalty
- Twitter faces new headache in India after police complaint over controversial map
- Coronavirus: Where to call in an emergency