Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Jul 31 as virus cases surge

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jun 2021 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2021 04:05 PM BdST

The Bangladesh government has decided that schools and colleges will remain closed until Jul 31 following the announcement of a nationwide lockdown to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced the decision to extend the shutdown of educational institutions across the country, including Ebtedayee and Qawmi madrasas.

“The current holiday has been extended to the end of July in response to the worsening pandemic situation across the country, the imposition of a strict lockdown, to protect the health of students, teachers, workers and guardians and in the interest of overall security,” the ministry said.

The decision was taken after consultation with the National Advisory Committee on COVID-19, the ministry said.

Educational institutions across Bangladesh have been closed since May 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has announced plans to reopen schools several times, but has been forced to extend the shutdown after the coronavirus situation deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the government has imposed stricter restrictions across the country in the face of rising cases and deaths. From Jul 1 the country will enter a week-long ‘strict lockdown’.

