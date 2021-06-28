Public transport is suspended and malls are closed. But Dhaka roads are still busy

Despite the suspension of public transit and the closure of shopping malls, the streets of Dhaka were still busy on Monday as the city prepared for a ‘strict lockdown’.

Cars, motorcycles, rickshaws and vans crowded the roads, leaving the city humming with traffic.

Police personnel were struggling to break up traffic congestion in Kakrail and Shantinagar around 10:30 am. In Shantinagar, a police officer could be heard over the megaphone telling people not to leave their homes without adequate reason.

“There are restrictions in place, please do not leave home,” the official was heard telling bikers.

In the midst of traffic chaos, a police sergeant fined two delinquent motorcycle drivers.

The Malibagh Twin Tower, Mouchak Market, Shantinagar Karnaphuli Shopping Mall, Paltan China Shopping Mall and other shopping places were closed around the city, but the confectionaries and department stores near Bailey Road and in Shantinagar were still open.

Rozina Iqbal, who works at the Islami Bank Hospital in Kakrail, walked to the hospital from Shantinagar, a busy neighbourhood.

“The people of Dhaka aren’t afraid at all, despite a surge in coronavirus cases,” she said. “Look at how they are taking to the streets. If this continues, the situation will only get worse,” she said.

“The government has imposed a lockdown, but people have to follow it, or else it brings danger for us all.”

In an effort to curb the alarming spread of the coronavirus throughout the country, the government ordered the suspension of all public transport, aside from freight and rickshaws, from Monday. The government also shut shopping malls, markets, tourist attractions, resorts, community centres and places of recreation. A stricter nationwide lockdown will be imposed from Jul 1.

Restaurants and hotels can stay open from 8 am to 8 pm, but cannot offer dine-in service. Private and public offices may only have a limited physical presence of staff.

The suspension of public transport was causing difficulties for commuters, many of whom were stuck in Mirpur’s Kalshi area. They waited for hours for transport because their offices have not made the necessary arrangements. Some motorcycles and a handful of cars were taking passengers, but the fares they charged were exorbitant.

“I have been stuck in Kalshi for two and a half hours now, and I can’t get anywhere,” said Ilias Hossain, an employee of Epyllion Group in Tejgaon.

“I could get to work if the autorickshaws were running, but I only see cars and motorcycles. The cars won’t take me and people are falling over themselves to get on the motorcycles, so I haven’t been able to get one.”

Rahul Roy, who works in the private sector, finally found a motorcycle that would take him to Mohakhali for Tk 300 after waiting for two and a half hours.

“Do I even make that much a day?” he said. “But what can I do? I need my job to survive. The government seems to give a new order every couple of days. Do they pay any attention to how its restrictions are implemented and what actually happens on the streets? It is the public who suffers.”

Rickshaw drivers are charging Tk 80 for a trip from Agargaon to Farmgate’s Khamar Bari. Many commuters are sharing rickshaws and splitting the fare. The usual fare for a trip by small passenger vehicle Laguna on this route is Tk 10, while a rickshaw trip for two usually costs Tk 50.

“Offices are open, but public transport is closed,” complained Shahinul Islam, an income tax lawyer who works in Agargaon. “People are facing difficulties. Motorcycles are charging Tk 250 for a trip to Paltan. I think it would be better if they closed everything and enforced a 14-day lockdown.”

Despite the new restrictions, all the restaurants and hotels in Kalshi’s Bihari Camp area were offering dine-in services.

Tea stalls, mobile phone and accessory stores, plastic goods stores, saloons and fruit vendors were all open for business in Rampura, Azimpur and Banasree.

Private vehicles crowded DIT Road in Rampura, causing congestion at the intersections. Many commuters were waiting on the side of the road, hoping to finally catch a ride to work.