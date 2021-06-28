Police launch probe into deadly Moghbazar blast

A seven-strong panel has been tasked with inspecting the scene and handing in a detailed report on the incident within seven working days, the Police Headquarters said on Monday.

Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the police's counter terrorism unit, will be at the panel's helm, assisted by the additional deputy commissioner of the Bomb Disposal Branch.

The panel will work in coordination with the Fire Service's probe committee to ascertain the cause of the explosion and formulate recommendations to prevent such incidents in future.

Earlier, police chief Benazir Ahmed said explosives experts would investigate the deadly blast in Moghbazar even though he did not believe the incident was caused by a bomb.

During a visit to the site on Monday, the inspector general of police pointed out that a bomb explosion would have caused damage around the spot, but the Moghbazar incident destroyed the front parts of a building.

He said Sunday’s incident was similar to blasts from gas leaks in Shanir Akhra, Narayanganj and other places.

Asked if there was any foul play behind the blast, the IGP said they need to wait to reach a conclusion about the incident. “We should wait for the expert opinion.”