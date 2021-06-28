No. pillion passengers on motorcycles amid lockdown: DMP
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2021 11:51 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2021 11:51 PM BdST
Dhaka Metropolitan Police or DMP have restricted motorcyclists from picking up passengers amid the lockdown designed to stem the rising rate of COVID-19 infections.
DMP made the announcement in a media statement on Monday, the first day of lockdown on a limited scale ahead of the strict restrictions.
"We can see motorcyclists are sharing rides with acquaintances amid the lockdown. In many cases, people are sharing rides for professional reasons. Due to this, different people are wearing the same helmets. This is raising the risks of COVID-19 infection,” the release read.
Ride-sharing on motorcycles have become popular due to its swift services to beat traffic congestions in Dhaka. People have leaned even more towards these services amid the coronavirus-induced traffic restrictions.
Authorities are allowing rickshaws and personal cars to run the streets of Dhaka before the full measures take effect on Jul 1.
All shopping malls, markets, resorts, tourism, community and recreation centres are staying open on a limited scale at this time.
In the imminent strict lockdown, people will not be allowed outside their homes without emergencies, according to the cabinet secretary.
