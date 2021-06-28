'I don't have anyone else': Man tormented by loss of wife, infant daughter in Moghbazar blast

“My wife and daughter -- it's all over. I don't have anyone else," he kept saying. "Wherever you all are, just come to the hospital now.”

Sujan's wife Jannati, 23, and nine-month-old daughter Subhana were killed after a horrific explosion at Dhaka's Moghbazar on Sunday.

At least seven people were killed and several others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed at the Wireless Gate, police said.

Sujan, still reeling from the shock of suddenly losing his wife and child, said, Jannati went to eat at the Shawarma House restaurant in the building with their daughter Subhana and her brother Rabbi, 13, in the evening.

"After hearing the news of the blast, he rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and found his wife's body. Relatives said the infant child died at a private hospital.

Rabbi, Sujan's teenage brother-in-law, was receiving treatment for his injuries at the hospital.

When Jannati's body was being taken out of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a trolley, Sujan could not be held back -- he rushed to his wife's side and kept trying desparately to wake her up from her eternal slumber.

His painful cries brought tears to the eyes of many onlookers.

Sujan works in a drug store, according to his family. The restaurant belongs to one of his relatives. Jannati went to visit there on Sunday

The area was rocked by the loud blast around 7:30 pm on Sunday, locals said.

Mangled pillars, glass shards and broken concrete were all over 79 Outer Circular Road. Two heavily damaged buses were outside the three-storey building, witnesses said.

The ground floor of the building housed outlets of Shawarma House restaurant chain and Bengal Meat. Singer has its showroom on the second floor.

"We have learnt that seven people have been killed in the incident so far," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said.

The injured are currently being treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Institute and Moghbazar's Community Medical College Hospital.