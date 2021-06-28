Fire Service opens probe into Moghbazar building explosion
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2021 10:31 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2021 10:48 AM BdST
A probe panel of the Fire Service and Civil Defence has started an investigation into the collapse of a three-floor building after an horrific explosion in Moghbazar.
The police said at least seven people were killed while more than 50 others were injured in the explosion on Sunday.
The probe team led by Lt Col Zillur Rahman, a director of the Fire Service, started working on Monday morning and will submit its report in a week, said Debashish Bardhan, deputy director of the agency.
Fire Service suspects that the explosion was triggered by a leak after the accumulation of gas from Shawarma House or Bengal Meat, both housed in the collapsed building.
The gas cylinders used in Shawarma House most likely triggered the explosion, as that part of the building faced extensive damage, said Bardhan. The authorities, however, can reach a conclusion once the probe completes, he said.
The other possible cause is the air-conditioning system installed inside the building. Shawarma House and Bengal Meat used air-conditioners. A Singer showroom had also air-conditioning machines installed on the second storey.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam ruled out any foul play behind the explosion.
