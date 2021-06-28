DMP chief rules out foul play in Moghbazar building explosion
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2021
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam has ruled out any foul play behind the horrific explosion that sent a three-storey building crashing down in Moghbazar.
After inspecting the site of the blast on Sunday, he told reporters that the explosion might have been caused by 'gas accumulation' based on what he heard from fire crews.
“I’ve gathered from the fire service personnel that gas had accumulated here. Seven buildings were damaged while two buses were obliterated by the blast.”
"More than 50 people were injured and as far as we know, seven people have died,” he added.
"You can see from the cars, buses around that there’s no sign of splinters on them. So we can deduce it was not caused by a bomb, but by gases.”
Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence Brig Gen Sazzad Hussain also suspects that the explosion was triggered by a leak after the accumulation of gas.
A bus on the road was badly damaged by a blast in Moghbazar's Wireless Gate area on Sunday, Jun 27, 2021.
The ground floor of the building housed outlets of Shawarma House restaurant chain and Bengal Meat. Singer has its showroom on the second floor.
Aarong has an outlet opposite the collapsed building. Broken glass walls of some buildings, including that of Aarong, littered the road.
