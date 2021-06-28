Bodies of Moghbazar blast victims handed to their families
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2021 10:29 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2021 10:29 PM BdST
The authorities have handed over the bodies of seven victims of the horrific Moghbazar explosion to their loved ones.
The victims are college student Mostafizur Rahman, 26, private car driver Md Swapan, 39, bus driver Abul Kashem Molla, 45, private firm employee Ruhul Amin, 30, Shawarma House chef Osman Goni Tushar, 35, housewife Jannat, 23 and her nine-month-old daughter Subhana.
The bodies of Mostafizur, Swapan, Kashem and Ruhul were picked up after the post-mortem examination on Monday, said Ramna Police Station Sub-Inspector Mohsin Sarder.
But Jannat and Subhana’s bodies were given to their family without an autopsy.
The grieving family took the body of Shawarma House chef Tushar after he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on Sunday night, said Ramna Police Station OC Monirul Islam.
Besides Shawarma House, Bengal Meat had its outlet on the ground floor of the three-storey building on 79 Outer Circular Road in the Wireless Gate area. The first floor was a showroom of Singer.
At least seven people were killed in the incident, which rocked the Wireless Gate area on Sunday evening. Hundreds, including many pedestrians and commuters, were being treated for their injuries at different hospitals in the capital.
The blast is believed to have been caused by a gas leak somewhere in the building. Police have ruled out any foul play behind the incident.
Mangled pillars, glass shards and broken concrete were all over the street. Two heavily damaged buses were left in a heap outside the building.
