RAB arrest four with LSD, discovers psychedelic DMT in their possession

In initial interrogations, the RAB officials said two of them revealed they had begun using the drugs for recreation during their overseas trip for higher studies.

They were regular abusers of the two substances there, Lt Col Khandaker Saiful Alam, who is the chief of RAB-2, said.

Administering dimethyltryptamine, street name DMT, can lead to ‘fatal’ accidents, he added.

RAB arrested them in front of Young Sporting Club on Saturday night.

They’ve been identified as Syed Moiun Uddin Ahmed Shadab, 29, Md Abrahan Jonayed Taher, 25, Swapnil Hossain, 22, and Simin Khandaker, 23.

In several operations over the past two months, the law-enforcing officials recovered Lysergic Acid Diethylamide or LSD, which they have already marked as a ‘dangerous’ substance.

The RAB-2 captain shed light on the two drugs in a media briefing at the RAB Media Centre in Kawran Bazar on Sunday.

RAB confiscated LSD, 600mg of DMT, 62g of American cannabis, along with other instruments, from them.

“We came to know about LSD recently. It is usually couriered to Bangladesh from the Netherlands. Its users are limited to the higher middle class due to the drug’s higher price point,” the RAB chief said.

“We're acquainted with a new drug recovered in last night’s drive, it's called DMT - dimethyltryptamine in medical sciences.

“It can be taken through the mouth like LSD or by smoking in cigarettes or through a pipe, or intravenously. Users enter a deep trance for 30 to 40 minutes after taking it.”

“Users rapidly hallucinate and enter the imaginary world in its effect,” he said, citing the arrestees.

“Basically, it can cause dangerous accidents, and even lead to fatalities.”

One of them used to trip on DMT and LSD regularly while studying in Thailand and the other did so in the United Kingdom, RAB-2 chief Saiful said.

Shadab completed his O Levels from a local school in Uttara and his A Level in India’s Darjeeling, the press briefing added.

He then travelled to Thailand to study BBA in 2015 and got hooked on DMT with his friends there. He then continued his habit after returning to Bangladesh.

He used to bring DMT to Bangladesh through different postal services and also used to sell them here.

Taher, on the other hand, completed his O Levels from a school in Dhaka, then travelled to Malaysia and stayed there for two years on the account of studies. For his higher studies, he then flew to the UK, where he was introduced to the drugs.

He, too, continued his habit after returning to Bangladesh last year and was also involved in selling them to keen customers.

The RAB official said the arrestees said 600mg of DMT had cost them Tk 20,000.