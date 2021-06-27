Hasina urges caution amid surging virus cases
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2021 05:31 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2021 05:31 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged all to be alert and keep themselves and their families safe amid a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths.
She called for support to tackle the second wave of infections.
“As people are getting infected by large numbers, and the number of deaths has increased, I urge all to be alert,” she said at an even on Sunday.
“Please keep yourself and your families safe by following the health guidance. It’s my special request.”
People can do their work by using technology amid the pandemic because of her government’s Digital Bangladesh initiative, she said.
Hasina described the government’s efforts to keep the economy running and save livelihoods along with lives amid the pandemic.
“We’ve achieved enough economic success and the status of a developing country by following in the footsteps of the Father of the Nation. We must keep it up.”
The government on Saturday reported 4,334 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the tally of infections to 883,138. The death toll surged by 77 in the same period to 14,053.
It took only 15 days for the death toll to reach 14,000 from 13,000 amid a sharp spike in infections.
The event where Hasina spoke via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban was organised to distribute Bangabandhu National Agriculture Awards among 32 winners of the Bangla year 1424.
The prime minister said the Awami League government prioritises farmers the most. She ordered officials to stress the processing of agricultural products in the 100 economic zones being built around the country.
Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque distributed the awards on behalf of Hasina at the event at Osmani Memorial Auditorium. Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim was also present.
- Bangladesh opens trial in the murder of retired army officer Sinha
- Another 10 die at Rajshahi hospital’s COVID unit in a day
- Thousands crowd Shimulia ferry port after lockdown notice
- Bangladesh alters COVID lockdown plans: strict curbs to start on Jul 1
