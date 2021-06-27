At least 3 dead, 30 injured in Moghbazar explosion

One of the victims died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, while the two others in Community Hospital after the incident on Sunday evening, said Sajjadur Rahman, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Debashish Bardhan, a deputy director of the Fire Service Civil Defence, said some rescuers reached the site while others were on their way on hearing that several people were trapped after a building collapsed.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed collapsed pillars, shattered glasses and damaged buses all over the street in Moghbazar.

The cause of the explosion was not clear immediately.

Some locals believe it was caused by a power transformer blast, while some others said the explosion occurred inside a building.

Arifur Rahman, a shopkeeper in the Wireless Gate area, said many residents rushed to safety in panic on hearing a loud bang.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in charge of the police camp at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said 10 people with burn injuries were brought to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Eight others were also injured in the incident, he said, adding that four to five of the victims were in “critical” condition.

[This is a developing story; please check back later for update]