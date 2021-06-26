Mother of Bagerhat UP chairman dies of COVID-19
Bagerhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2021 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2021 02:05 PM BdST
Kulsum Begum, 92, the mother of Bagerhat Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman and Jubo League Convener Sardar Nasir Uddin, has died from COVID-19 complications.
She passed away at the Khulna Corona Dedicated Hospital on Saturday morning.She leaves behind six sons, three daughters, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.
Her funeral prayer service will be held in Bagerhat town after Zuhr prayers on Saturday. Afterwards she will be laid to rest at the family graveyard.
Bagerhat-1 MP Sheikh Helal Uddin, Bagerhat-2 MP Sheikh Tonmoy, members of the upazila administration, the Bagerhat Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League, Krishak League, Swechasebak League and a variety of organisations have expressed condolences to the family.
Kulsum was brought to the Bagerhat Sadar Hospital on Monday after she displayed symptoms of COVID-19, said Dr Md Mirajul Karim, the resident medical officer at the hospital. She then tested positive for the coronavirus infection.
She was transferred to Khulna Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment on Thursday when her condition deteriorated. Kulsum died there while receiving care around 6 am on Saturday.
