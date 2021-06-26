Benapole customs agents demand COVID vaccines, say pandemic support is insufficient
Asaduzzaman Azad, Benapole Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2021 04:50 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2021 04:50 PM BdST
The Customs Clearing & Forwarding Agents Association is demanding COVID-19 vaccines on an emergency basis for over 2,500 members of the organisation who are working ‘tirelessly’ at Jashore's Benapole Land Port in the face of a worsening pandemic.
Bangladesh is battling a marked upturn in COVID-19 cases and deaths, with the border districts in particular, bearing the brunt of the latest wave amid growing fears over the spread of the Indian-origin Delta variant of the coronavirus.
But the customs agents' group says the safety of the customs staff at the country's largest land port has been neglected by the authorities.
Members of the association play key roles in a variety of jobs, including inspecting imports and exports, customs clearance, tariff collection and working with customs houses and the port authorities, says Sajedur Rahman, a legal affairs secretary to the organisation.
Even as the pandemic rages on, the 2,573 members of the association are hard at work from 9 am to late into the night to ensure the government collects tariffs properly, he said.
But he bemoaned the lack of adequate support from the government, the local administration, owners, customs houses or port authorities to protect the customs agents from the illness.
The organisation has submitted a list to the port authorities of 200 of the 800 workers currently employed as bordermen to demand the government prioritise them, at the very least, when administering vaccinations.
DELTA THREAT LOOMS LARGE
Situated on the country's south-western border with India, the township of Benapole is a part of the Khulna Division, which has emerged as COVID-19 hotspot in recent weeks.
“They do not ensure 100 percent protection, but the staff are using hand sanitizer, masks and are following the government’s health protocols and social distancing procedures,” he said.
Momin says he worries about his family when he leaves work and goes home.
“I keep thinking - is my family at risk because of me?”
Another association member, Mizanur Rahman Biswas, works inside the port and customs buildings.
“We have to work at the port and customs buildings but it’s impossible to maintain 'social distancing' between people in that space,” he said.
“We work with importers, C&F transport workers, truck drivers, and members of the customs and port authorities. We spend long periods of time with them. So, there is always a risk of being infected with the coronavirus.”
“If the government makes arrangements to vaccinate us, at least we’d be able to work without fear.”
'GOVERNMENT MUST STEP UP'
Sarathi Enterprise staff member Israil Hossain says he has had to take on significant risks while working during the pandemic.
“We have not been given sufficient support, either from the government or the community, to protect ourselves. The only thing the office gives us are our masks. That is all we have to protect ourselves while working.”
The Customs Clearing & Forwarding Agents Association gave some cash, protective equipment, hand sanitizer and masks to the staff at the start of the pandemic last year, said Sajedur.
“But no one has stepped up, either from the government or the wider community, during this second wave of the coronavirus.”
Members of the staff association involved in customs and border-related work are at risk, acknowledges Benapole Land Port Authority Deputy Director Mamun Tarafder.
“We received a list of 200 workers currently employed as bordermen from the association,” he said.
“We have forwarded the list to the relevant authorities so they can get the vaccines.”
