Bangladesh to deploy troops to enforce coronavirus lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2021 12:51 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2021 12:51 AM BdST
The Army will work alongside the police and Border Guard Bangladesh to enforce starting Monday a lockdown designed to tame a spiralling increase in new coronavirus infections.
The lockdown will initially last for seven days and be extended later if necessary, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said on Monday.
No one will be allowed to leave home without emergency reasons. “The police, BGB and the Army will work together to help people to adhere to the restrictions,” Farhad said.
All government and private offices will remain closed. Some important branches of banks, the National Board of Revenue and some other offices will remain open until Jun 30 to help the government pass the national budget, the state minister said.
All transports, except emergency goods vehicles, will be barred. Ambulances and vehicles engaged in health work and media will be exempt from the lockdown curbs.
File Photo
The government enforced a nationwide lockdown in early April after the second wave of COVID-19 began in Bangladesh.
Most restrictions were lifted when the situation improved slightly, but another surge in COVID-19 cases prompted the authorities to put curbs in parts of the country amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, which was first detected India and has caused a deadly second wave in that country.
On Friday, Bangladesh logged 108 new COVID-19 deaths in the daily count, highest in over two months, taking the toll to 13,976, as cases surged by 5,869 to 878,804.
The National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 on Thursday recommended enforcement of a full lockdown for two weeks, with a shutdown of all activities, including public transport services, offices and courts, except for emergency services.
Farhad then said the government would do everything required to rein in the surging coronavirus cases.
