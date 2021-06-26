Bangladesh alters COVID lockdown plans: strict curbs to start on Jul 1
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2021 10:33 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2021 10:58 PM BdST
The government has altered its new lockdown plan, with COVID restrictions starting on a limited scale on Monday, followed by a stricter nationwide lockdown for seven days from Jul 1.
The Cabinet Division will issue a notice detailing the restrictions on Sunday, Principal Information Officer Surath Kumar Sarker said on Saturday night after a virtual meeting.
Sarker in a statement on Friday announced a strict lockdown for an indefinite period from Monday, with offices and public transport system shut, and human mobility restricted.
State Minister for Public Administration also confirmed the decision, saying the government will extend the lockdown after seven days, if necessary.
The National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 on Thursday recommended the enforcement of a full lockdown for two weeks, with a shutdown of all activities, including public transport services, offices and courts, except for emergency services, to rein in the surging coronavirus cases.
The government enforced a nationwide lockdown in early April after the second wave of COVID-19 began in Bangladesh.
Most restrictions were lifted when the situation improved slightly, but another surge in COVID-19 cases prompted the authorities to put curbs in parts of the country amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, which was first detected India and has caused a deadly second wave in that country.
The expert committee, however, cast doubts on the effectiveness of staggered lockdown measures.
The patient load in Mohakhali’s DNCC COVID-19 hospital is much higher now than it was a few weeks ago. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Bangladesh registered 108 deaths from the coronavirus illness in the 24 hours to Friday morning, the most since Apr 19.
On Saturday, the death toll crossed 14,000 with 77 new fatalities in the daily count, and 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the previous 15 days.
The number of coronavirus cases surged by 4,334 in a day to 883,138.
