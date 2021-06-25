Rajshahi man with links to rape-murder of a child dies in police 'shootout'

The dead man, identified only as Shamim, 21, was a suspect in the rape and murder of a child, according to the police.

"A police unit was patrolling the area on Thursday night when a few assailants launched an attack on the law enforcers. Police retaliated and a man was caught in the crossfire," said Rajshahi's Additional Superintendent of Police Iftekhayer Alam.

The authorities later confirmed the identity of the man on Friday.

They found a phone stolen from murdered child's home with Shamim, said Alam.

The body of the fourth-grader was found in Lalitnagar of Godagari Upazila's Pakari Union on Jun 19.

"Police have been on the hunt for the criminals after the incident. The phone helped us confirm that Shamim was involved in the rape and murder of the child."