Rajshahi man with links to rape-murder of a child dies in police 'shootout'
Rajshahi Office bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jun 2021 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2021 12:26 PM BdST
A man with alleged ties to crimes has been killed in a so-called shootout with the police in Rajshahi's Godagari.
The dead man, identified only as Shamim, 21, was a suspect in the rape and murder of a child, according to the police.
"A police unit was patrolling the area on Thursday night when a few assailants launched an attack on the law enforcers. Police retaliated and a man was caught in the crossfire," said Rajshahi's Additional Superintendent of Police Iftekhayer Alam.
The authorities later confirmed the identity of the man on Friday.
They found a phone stolen from murdered child's home with Shamim, said Alam.
The body of the fourth-grader was found in Lalitnagar of Godagari Upazila's Pakari Union on Jun 19.
"Police have been on the hunt for the criminals after the incident. The phone helped us confirm that Shamim was involved in the rape and murder of the child."
- Govt mulling complete shutdown
- Gen Shafiuddin Ahmed takes over as new army chief
- COVID: 6,058 new cases, 81 deaths
- Govt bans tea ad that targets Bandarban
- No mercy for human traffickers: BGB chief
- No mercy for human traffickers: BGB chief
- CEC, home minister at odds over NID
- Police to quiz Nasir, Omi
- Rajshahi man with links to rape-murder of a child dies in police 'shootout'
- Rajshahi hospital reports 14 new COVID-related deaths
- Bangladesh ‘considering’ 14-day complete shutdown amid COVID surge
- Gen Shafiuddin Ahmed takes over as new chief of Bangladesh Army
- Bangladesh reports 6,058 new virus cases in a day, death toll rises by 81
- ‘Will transfer you to Bandarban overnight’: No more
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans 14-day complete shutdown amid COVID surge
- Bangladesh regulator approves Beximco's plan to sell Tk 30bn sukuk
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Experts call for two-week Bangladesh-wide total shutdown to curb COVID spread
- Nearly 100 people missing as oceanfront Miami-area building collapses
- Bangladesh reports 6,058 new virus cases in a day, death toll rises by 81
- Experts fear COVID catastrophe as positivity rate crosses 20% in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh bars advance payments to e-commerce platforms
- Gen Shafiuddin Ahmed takes over as new chief of Bangladesh Army
- Zero tolerance for traffickers of women and children: BGB chief