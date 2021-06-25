Bangladesh to receive 2.5m Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses under COVAX
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jun 2021 10:44 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2021 10:44 PM BdST
Bangladesh is set to receive 2.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by US biotech company Moderna.
The doses are expected to arrive within seven to 10 days under global vaccine-sharing programme COVAX, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Friday.
The government agreed to receive the doses following a proposal by the COVAX platform, co-led by the World Health Organization.
“This is very good news at this moment,” Maleque said.
This will be the second batch of vaccine for Bangladesh under COVAX, which is expected to give the country 68 million doses, with two shots per person, to cover 20 percent of the population.
The first batch of 100,620 Pfizer-BioNTech doses under COVAX arrived on May 31 and Bangladesh on Jun 21 began administering the first doses of the vaccine experimentally.
With an efficacy rate of over 94 percent in trials, the Moderna vaccine uses the same mRNA technology as Pfizer's shot but can be stored at normal fridge temperatures once thawed from a frozen state. Pfizer vaccine must be stored and shipped at ultra-cool temperatures.
With limited cold chain facilities, Bangladesh is administering the Pfizer at a few centres in Dhaka.
The Moderna vaccine, developed in partnership with the US National Institutes of Health, is administered in two shots 28 days apart.
It has relatively minor side effects including pain around the injection site and swelling, but the US Food and Drug Administration recently said it plans to add a warning about rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults to fact sheets for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots.
Maleque said the government is also expecting a big batch of vaccine from China. He did not reveal the volume of the batch and the arrival date.
“There was a problem with China, now it’s over. We hope we will get some vaccines within a few days. I can’t tell you the volume, but I hope the number will be good.”
[With Details from Reuters]
- Railways start offering refunds for advance tickets
- Man killed in Rajshahi 'shootout'
- Rajshahi hospital logs 14 new COVID deaths
- Govt mulling complete shutdown
- Gen Shafiuddin Ahmed takes over as new army chief
- COVID: 6,058 new cases, 81 deaths
- Govt bans tea ad that targets Bandarban
- No mercy for human traffickers: BGB chief
- Bangladesh Railways start offering refunds for advance tickets amid train shutdown
- Rajshahi man with links to rape-murder of a child dies in police 'shootout'
- Rajshahi hospital reports 14 new COVID-related deaths
- Bangladesh ‘considering’ 14-day complete shutdown amid COVID surge
- Gen Shafiuddin Ahmed takes over as new chief of Bangladesh Army
- Bangladesh reports 6,058 new virus cases in a day, death toll rises by 81
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans 14-day complete shutdown amid COVID surge
- Bangladesh to enter strict lockdown on Monday as COVID cases surge
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Bangladesh regulator approves Beximco's plan to sell Tk 30bn sukuk
- Bangladesh's COVID death toll rises by 108, the biggest single-day jump in over two months
- Miami Dade mayor says 159 unaccounted for in condo collapse, four dead
- Businesses want garment factories to operate through planned COVID shutdown
- Experts call for two-week Bangladesh-wide total shutdown to curb COVID spread
- Bangladesh bars advance payments to e-commerce platforms
- Antibodies triggered by Chinese COVID-19 shots less effective on Delta variant: researcher