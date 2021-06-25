Bangladesh Railways start offering refunds for advance tickets amid train shutdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jun 2021 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2021 03:16 PM BdST
Bangladesh Railway has begun returning payments for advance booking of trains after canceling rail services in the wake of a dramatic uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country.
Customers started claiming the refunds from the ticket counters at rail stations on Friday.
Shariful Alam, a spokesman for the railway ministry, said passengers who booked tickets for intercity train services from Jun 23 to 26 can collect the refunds every day from 6 am to 5 pm until Jun 30.
The Ministry of Railways suspended passenger trains from Dhaka on Jun 22 amid a surge in coronavirus infections. The services could resume after Jun 30 if the situation improves.
In a bid to control the spread of the virus, the government banned all public transports and movements, except emergency services, in seven districts of Dhaka division.
The ban will remain in effect until midnight on Jun 30.
