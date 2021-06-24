Gen Shafiuddin Ahmed takes over as new chief of Bangladesh Army

Shafiuddin Ahmed has received a badge designating him as a general. The new badge was presented to Ahmed at the Ganabhaban on Thursday, in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Navy chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Air Force chief Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan presented the badge to General Shafiuddin Ahmed, said SM Imrul Kayes, assistant press secretary to the prime minister.

The prime minister congratulated the new army chief and presented him with flowers after he received the badge.

Shafiuddin Ahmed also presented flowers to the prime minister and asked her to keep him in her prayers.

Navy chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Air Force chief Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan present the badge of general’s rank to newly appointed army chief SM Shafiuddin Ahmed in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Photo: PMO

On Jun 10, the Ministry of Defence issued a notice naming Ahmed, then a lieutenant general, to the post of the army chief for three years. He was also promoted to the rank of general.