Gen Shafiuddin Ahmed takes over as new chief of Bangladesh Army
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2021 06:30 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2021 06:30 PM BdST
Gen Shafiuddin Ahmed took over as the chief of Bangladesh Army from his predecessor Gen Aziz Ahmed on Thursday.
Shafiuddin Ahmed has received a badge designating him as a general. The new badge was presented to Ahmed at the Ganabhaban on Thursday, in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Shafiuddin Ahmed also presented flowers to the prime minister and asked her to keep him in her prayers.
Navy chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Air Force chief Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan present the badge of general’s rank to newly appointed army chief SM Shafiuddin Ahmed in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Photo: PMO
More stories
Recent Stories
- Gen Shafiuddin Ahmed takes over as new chief of Bangladesh Army
- Bangladesh reports 6,058 new virus cases in a day, death toll rises by 81
- ‘Will transfer you to Bandarban overnight’: No more
- Zero tolerance for traffickers of women and children: BGB chief
- US seizes unauthorised COVID drugs shipped by plane from Bangladesh, India: report
- Rajshahi hospital reports record 18 deaths at COVID unit in a day
Opinion
Most Read
- Experts fear COVID catastrophe as positivity rate crosses 20% in Bangladesh
- Defence question Pori Moni’s ‘stock of liquor at home’ at court hearing on remand
- New Zealand drub India by 8 wickets to win first ICC World Test Championship
- Bangladesh reports 5,727 virus cases in a day, most in 10 weeks
- Bangladesh regulator approves Beximco's plan to sell Tk 30bn sukuk
- Britney Spears: ‘I just want my life back’
- Hasina calls for patience over COVID vaccine crisis
- Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, has donated half his fortune
- Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
- US seizes unauthorised COVID drugs shipped by plane from Bangladesh, India: report