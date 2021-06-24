Bangladesh reports 6,058 new virus cases in a day, death toll rises by 81
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2021 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2021 05:26 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 6,058 new virus cases in a day, the most since Apr 12, taking the total tally of infections to 872,935.
Dhaka reported 2,271 new cases, the most among the eight divisions, followed by Rajshahi with 1,018 and Khulna with 917.
Eighty-one new fatalities were also registered as of 8 am Thursday, taking the total death toll from the disease to 13,868, according to the latest government data.
Khulna, a recent virus hotspot, saw 23 deaths, the most among the eight divisions. Rajshahi saw 20 deaths and Dhaka 13.
Nationwide, another 3,230 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 794,783.
As many as 30,391 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 19.93 percent.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 91.05 percent and the mortality rate at 1.59 percent.
Globally, over 179.60 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.89 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
