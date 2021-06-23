Truck driver, aide arrested over rape of girl in Sirajganj

The girl was subsequently rescued and the truck was seized, police said.

Law enforcers raided the Kadda junction of Sirajganj Sadar Upazila on Tuesday evening after receiving a 999 call, said OC Mosaddek Hossain of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station.

The arrestees were identified as truck driver Sohel Rana, 30, and his assistant Abdul Wahab Sheikh, 28.

On Sunday night a woman, 25 years of age and suffering from mental disabilities, went missing in the Chandaikona area of Sirajganj’s Raigonj Upazila, the OC said. Locals from Gazipur’s Chandra area found her on Tuesday afternoon. They put her on board a Bogura-bound freight truck, telling the driver to drop her off in Chandaikona.

“Along the way, she was raped or, at least a rape attempt was made, and another passenger called 999,” said OC Hossain. “Based on information provided by the caller, police rescued the woman and arrested the two suspects.”

The woman’s father filed a rape case over the incident that night, he added.