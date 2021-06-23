Hasina calls for patience over COVID vaccine crisis

"I urge the critics to be patient. See what we do first and then criticise,” she said.

The Awami League chief was speaking at an event marking the ruling party's founding anniversary via video-conferencing from Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

Almost a year into the pandemic, Bangladesh launched a mass immunisation campaign in February.

But the government subsequently came in for criticism as the vaccine stock started to dwindle, before turning into a crisis.

Hasina pointed out that Bangladesh started inoculating its population well before many other countries because of the swift and decisive steps taken by the government.

"When the pandemic worsened in India, we had some problems as they blocked vaccine exports. But later, we started buying vaccines again.”

The government is pressing ahead with its aim of vaccinating everyone in the country in phases, according to Hasina.

Taking a swipe at the critics, she said, "I am very sorry that those who we vaccinated earlier on a priority basis are now turning back and criticising us after getting the two doses. But they were the first to take it."

"They were not so vocal when they took the vaccine. Why criticise now?”

Hasina also drew attention to the vaccine crisis that is transpiring globally to put the situation in Bangladesh into context.

"The vaccine we bought for $4 now costs $15," he said. The prices will probably increase further. We have already paid the money for the vaccine.”

She also underlined plans to build the capacity for making the coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh in future.

"We need to develop pharmaceuticals so that we can make our own vaccines and conduct the necessary research. We will take whatever measures are needed for that.”