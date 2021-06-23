Bangladesh reports 5,727 virus cases in a day, most in 10 weeks

Khulna, a recent virus hotspot, saw 36 deaths, the most among the eight divisions. Dhaka saw 19 deaths and Rajshahi saw 18.

That brings the death toll to 13,787 as of 8 am on Wednesday, according to the latest virus data released by the government.

The tally of infections surged to 866,877 after an additional 5,727 COVID cases were reported in the same period. It was the highest daily count since Apr 13.

Dhaka reported 2,695 new cases, the most among the eight divisions, followed by Khulna with 903 and Rajshahi with 847. Cases also rose in Chattogram, which saw 677 new cases.

Nationwide, another 3,168 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 791,553.

As many as 28,256 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 20.27 percent.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 91.31 percent and the mortality rate at 1.59 percent.

Globally, over 179.17 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.88 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.