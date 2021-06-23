Bangladesh reports 5,727 virus cases in a day, most in 10 weeks
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2021 05:31 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2021 05:31 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 85 new fatalities from COVID-19, the most in a day since Apr 29.
Khulna, a recent virus hotspot, saw 36 deaths, the most among the eight divisions. Dhaka saw 19 deaths and Rajshahi saw 18.
That brings the death toll to 13,787 as of 8 am on Wednesday, according to the latest virus data released by the government.
The tally of infections surged to 866,877 after an additional 5,727 COVID cases were reported in the same period. It was the highest daily count since Apr 13.
Dhaka reported 2,695 new cases, the most among the eight divisions, followed by Khulna with 903 and Rajshahi with 847. Cases also rose in Chattogram, which saw 677 new cases.
Nationwide, another 3,168 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 791,553.
As many as 28,256 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 20.27 percent.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 91.31 percent and the mortality rate at 1.59 percent.
Globally, over 179.17 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.88 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- 2 held over rape on moving truck
- Monsoon spells misery for Dakshinkhan
- Awami League dominates UP polls
- Govt suspends trains from Dhaka
- Pandemic is a test for global solidarity: Hasina
- Police arrest 9 trafficking suspects tied to Omi
- Dhaka surrounds sealed off to stop virus spread
- COVID delays routine vaccination of children
- Rajshahi hospital reports 16 new COVID deaths in a day
- ADB approves $940 million in loans to Bangladesh for COVID-19 vaccines
- Truck driver, aide arrested over rape of girl in Sirajganj
- Monsoon brings waterlogging misery to Dhaka's Dakshinkhan
- Awami League dominates first phase of UP polls
- Bangladesh suspends trains from capital Dhaka amid COVID surge
Most Read
- 71% slum dwellers in Dhaka, 55% in Chattogram have coronavirus antibodies: icddr,b
- Bangladesh reports 4,846 new COVID cases, 76 deaths in a day
- They relied on Chinese vaccines. Now they’re battling outbreaks
- Monsoon brings waterlogging misery to Dhaka's Dakshinkhan
- India says new COVID variant is a concern
- Taliban enter key cities in Afghanistan’s north after swift offensive
- COVID: Khulna, Rajshahi report 48 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh seals off districts around Dhaka to stem the coronavirus spread
- Police arrest nine human trafficking suspects tied to Omi
- Long-haul bus services from Dhaka suspended during lockdown