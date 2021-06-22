In Rajshahi, most COVID patients come from villages

As many as 61 patients were hospitalised in the 24 hours to 6 am on Tuesday, with at least 60 percent of them coming from rural areas, said Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital.

“The death rate is also higher among the patients from the villages. The situation is severe in rural areas. We’re unable to prevent the pathogen from spreading due to the lack of timely decisions. Now every day there’s a record number of incoming patients. But we still have time and must focus on the villages,” he said.

Yazdani urged the political leaders and activists and volunteers to come forward to assist the administration and health workers.

“Otherwise, there’ll be a disaster. People in the rural area lack awareness. They don’t go for a test despite showing symptoms and rush to the hospital only when their condition deteriorates. We are left with no option but to see them die.”

Another 13 people have died at the coronavirus unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said Dr Shamim Yazdani.

Of them, 12 were from Rajshahi and one from Natore. At least six of them died in intensive care. Nine of them were aged over 61, while one was in his 50s. Three people were aged between 31 and 50 years, the director said.

As many as 229 people have died at the hospital’s coronavirus unit this month, with the highest daily death toll recorded at 16 on Jun 4. The lowest daily death toll was four on Jun 12, Yazdani said.

The hospital admitted 56 people in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 61 people recovered from the illness and left the hospital.

As of 6 am on Tuesday, at least 393 COVID patients have been receiving treatment in the hospital, with 19 of them in intensive care. The patients came from Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore and Naogaon.