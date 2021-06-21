Voters cast ballots in Union Parishad, Laxmipur-2 elections amid pandemic

In addition to 204 Union Parishad polls, ballots will also be cast in two municipalities and the Laxmipur-2 parliamentary by-election on Monday.

Polls opened at 8 am and will close at 4 pm.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for the by-election, the two municipalities and 20 UP elections.

Several parties, including the Awami League, the Jatiya Party and Islami Andalon Bangladesh are taking part in the polls.

The BNP has declined to take part in the polls, so its candidates are running as independents.

Meanwhile, the Laxmipur-2 was declared vacant after its incumbent Kazi Shahid Islam alias Papul was jailed for human trafficking and money laundering in Kuwait.

Nur Uddin Chowdhury Nayan of the Awami League and Sheikh Moha Faiz Ullah Shipon of the Jatiya Party are vying for the seat.

However, the build-up to both the local government and parliamentary elections have been subdued over the last few days.

The Election Commission has taken the necessary steps to organise the elections in compliance with the health and safety guidelines, according to its Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath.

The EC has decided to hold the first phase of the vote in areas where the risk of coronavirus infection is relatively low.

Voting will gradually be held in other parts once the coronavirus situation improves.

The elections were initially set to be held on Apr 11 but had to be postponed due to an alarming rise in coronavirus infections. It was later rescheduled for Jun 21.

Voting in 163 UPs and nine municipalities had to be postponed as the second wave of pandemic continued to batter the country's border districts.