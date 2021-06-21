Rajshahi hospital logs 13 new COVID deaths in a day

Six of them tested positive for the coronavirus, while the others were displaying COVID symptoms. The deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 6 am on Monday, said Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital.

As many as 216 people have died at the hospital’s coronavirus unit this month. The hospital has been recording an average of 10 COVID-related deaths every day over the past week.

Yazdani said 62 people have been admitted to the hospital in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 34 people recovered and left the hospital.

HOSPITAL EXPANDS COVID WARDS

The hospital is not admitting all COVID patients, said Yazdani. Only those with breathing difficulties are being admitted. The rest are receiving treatment at home. The hospital is still struggling to provide beds to all patients.

"Work is underway to convert another general ward of the hospital into a coronavirus ward to tackle the situation.”

The positivity rate decreased to 43.19 percent on Sunday, down from 46.99 percent on Saturday, according to test results published last night.

On Sunday, samples from 477 people in Rajshahi were tested at two labs and 206 were found to be positive for the coronavirus.