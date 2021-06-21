Long-haul bus services from Dhaka suspended during lockdown

The buses will be grounded from Jun 22, the organisation's Secretary General Khandaker Enayet Ullah said on Monday.

The government has suspended all activities, except emergency services, in the districts of Manikganj, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur, Madaripur, Rajbari and Gopalganj for nine days, starting on Jun 22, due to an alarming spike in coronavirus infections.

Trains and water transport services en route to Dhaka will also not stop in these districts.

Transport leader Enayet said he had received instructions to stop the bus services during the lockdown.

“Vehicles from other districts pass through the districts surrounding Dhaka. Since these areas will be locked down, long-distance vehicles will also not be operating."

In order to enter Dhaka from anywhere in the country, a vehicle must go through one of Manikganj, Narayanganj, Munshiganj or Gazipur.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Munibur Rahman said that he had not received any written instructions to impose any restrictions on traffic in these districts. "However, I have heard that all inter-district routes with Dhaka will be closed."