Long-haul bus services from Dhaka suspended during lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jun 2021 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2021 11:34 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association has said long-distance bus services from Dhaka to the rest of the country will be suspended during the pandemic-induced lockdown in seven districts bordering the capital.
The buses will be grounded from Jun 22, the organisation's Secretary General Khandaker Enayet Ullah said on Monday.
The government has suspended all activities, except emergency services, in the districts of Manikganj, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur, Madaripur, Rajbari and Gopalganj for nine days, starting on Jun 22, due to an alarming spike in coronavirus infections.
Trains and water transport services en route to Dhaka will also not stop in these districts.
Transport leader Enayet said he had received instructions to stop the bus services during the lockdown.
“Vehicles from other districts pass through the districts surrounding Dhaka. Since these areas will be locked down, long-distance vehicles will also not be operating."
In order to enter Dhaka from anywhere in the country, a vehicle must go through one of Manikganj, Narayanganj, Munshiganj or Gazipur.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Munibur Rahman said that he had not received any written instructions to impose any restrictions on traffic in these districts. "However, I have heard that all inter-district routes with Dhaka will be closed."
- COVID: 78 deaths, 4,636 new cases
- Bangladesh rolls out Pfizer vaccine doses
- UP polls: Man dies in Bhola shooting
- COVID: 13 die at Rajshahi hospital
- UP polls open in pandemic
- Be ready to face any disaster: PM to army
- Woman remanded over Kamdamtali murders
- 3 doctors charged with negligence in death of another physician
- 2002 attack on Hasina's motorcade: SC upholds freeze on bail orders for seven convicts
- Bangladesh logs 4,636 COVID cases, highest in a day since mid-April
- Bangladesh announces stricter restrictions in 7 districts as COVID cases spike
- Bangladesh rolls out the first batch of Pfizer vaccine doses
- UP election: Man shot dead in clashes between candidates in Bhola
- Rajshahi hospital logs 13 new COVID deaths in a day
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces stricter restrictions in 7 districts as COVID cases spike
- Bangladesh logs 4,636 COVID cases, highest in a day since mid-April
- Bangladesh rolls out the first batch of Pfizer vaccine doses
- Khulna to enter 'strict' weeklong lockdown as COVID cases spiral
- Minister Mannan bemoans 'friend' Momen's role in establishing railway route in Sunamganj
- Bangladesh armed forces must always be ready to tackle any disaster: Hasina
- Bangladesh arrests four with links to illegal bitcoin trading
- Axiata, Telenor seal $15bn deal to form Malaysia’s biggest mobile operator
- Liberation War heroine Sheela gets a new house, invites Hasina to Satkora meal
- Three doctors charged with negligence in the death of another physician