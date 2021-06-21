Lighter cargo ship capsizes after colliding with tanker on Karnaphuli
Chittagong Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jun 2021 11:15 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2021 11:23 PM BdST
A lighter ship carrying cargo has sunk after crashing into a oil tanker on the Karnaphuli River.
MV Ruhul Amin Khan sank near a private jetty - Jute Rally dock at Sadarghat around 7:45pm on Monday, said naval police OC Mizanur Rahman.
The lighter vessel was on its way to the Jute Rally dock to unload goods when it crashed into the stationary oil tanker named ‘OT Mik Ridoy-1’ and capsized, he told bdnews24.com
“Four to five crew members of the sunken lighter vessel reached the shore on board a boat after the incident near Sadarghat. We're checking whether anybody is missing.”
Naval police were yet to figure out what goods the lighter vessel was carrying.
The incident, however, did not cause any delay in vessel movement at the Chattogram Port.
- COVID: 78 deaths, 4,636 new cases
- Bangladesh rolls out Pfizer vaccine doses
- UP polls: Man dies in Bhola shooting
- COVID: 13 die at Rajshahi hospital
- UP polls open in pandemic
- Be ready to face any disaster: PM to army
- Woman remanded over Kamdamtali murders
- 3 doctors charged with negligence in death of another physician
- 2002 attack on Hasina's motorcade: SC upholds freeze on bail orders for seven convicts
- Bangladesh logs 4,636 COVID cases, highest in a day since mid-April
- Bangladesh announces stricter restrictions in 7 districts as COVID cases spike
- Bangladesh rolls out the first batch of Pfizer vaccine doses
- UP election: Man shot dead in clashes between candidates in Bhola
- Rajshahi hospital logs 13 new COVID deaths in a day
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces stricter restrictions in 7 districts as COVID cases spike
- Bangladesh logs 4,636 COVID cases, highest in a day since mid-April
- Bangladesh rolls out the first batch of Pfizer vaccine doses
- Khulna to enter 'strict' weeklong lockdown as COVID cases spiral
- Minister Mannan bemoans 'friend' Momen's role in establishing railway route in Sunamganj
- Bangladesh armed forces must always be ready to tackle any disaster: Hasina
- Bangladesh arrests four with links to illegal bitcoin trading
- Axiata, Telenor seal $15bn deal to form Malaysia’s biggest mobile operator
- Liberation War heroine Sheela gets a new house, invites Hasina to Satkora meal
- Three doctors charged with negligence in the death of another physician