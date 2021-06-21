Lighter cargo ship capsizes after colliding with tanker on Karnaphuli

MV Ruhul Amin Khan sank near a private jetty - Jute Rally dock at Sadarghat around 7:45pm on Monday, said naval police OC Mizanur Rahman.

The lighter vessel was on its way to the Jute Rally dock to unload goods when it crashed into the stationary oil tanker named ‘OT Mik Ridoy-1’ and capsized, he told bdnews24.com

“Four to five crew members of the sunken lighter vessel reached the shore on board a boat after the incident near Sadarghat. We're checking whether anybody is missing.”

Naval police were yet to figure out what goods the lighter vessel was carrying.

The incident, however, did not cause any delay in vessel movement at the Chattogram Port.