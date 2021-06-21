Liberation War heroine Sheela gets a new house, invites Hasina to Satkora meal

Having survived the assault, the Bagerhat native reached Srimangal. Fifty years on since the traumatic experience, she has received shelter and her own house as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina inaugurated the government scheme to provide 53,500 homeless and landless people with home and land under the ‘Asrayan-2’ project via videoconferencing from the Ganabhaban on Sunday.

While recalling the incident during the ceremony, Guha, who now lives in Moulvibazar, was overcome with emotions.

“Greetings, I’m extremely pleased to have received this house. I was a street beggar before this. Now I have hundreds of thousands of taka. And I was able to get back on track only because of the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” she said.

Guha invited Hasina over to her new home and promised to treat her to a special recipe of Satkora.

She was with the theatre team at Kurigram at the beginning of the war. There she was caught and tortured by the Pakistani forces during her stay at Alipur Girls School.

Members of the Pakistani forces locked her and several other adolescent girls in a room at the school and raped and tortured them for days. On one such day, the army personnel found her unconscious and hid her body in a paddy field thinking she was dead.

Guha was treated by a couple of local doctors, got back on her feet and later fled to India with another family.

Following the end of the war, she returned to her home in Bagerhat’s Kachur Hatkhola but she was not allowed in and prompted to rejoin the theatre team.

Guha married the driver of the team’s car, “Jatin”, but once he came to know about the torture she was subjected to during the war, he left her.

Since then she has made Moulbibazar’s Srimanagal her home. Guha also married off two of her daughters. One of the them lives with her husband, while the other has brought home a daughter after suffering a broken marriage.

Overjoyed to have received a home from the authorities, Sheela Guha reminisced about those days, and said she ‘never thought’ that Hasina would take care of her at such an old age.

She, along with the members of her family, prayed for the souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Fazilatunnesa.

She said, “I pray they go to heaven, we’re now happy. Another thing is… we get lights for Tk 2 now because of you. I pray that my sister remains happy, she doesn’t catch coronavirus, may she live long years.”

She then invited the prime minister over to see her new home in Srimangal. As she spoke, she was in tears. Hasina was also overcome with emotions hearing her.

“You’ve given a great speech. Please accept my sincere congratulations. Sister,

if I get the chance, I will definitely visit your home,” the prime minister remarked.

Bringing up the sacrifices of numerous women who lost their dignity during the war, she said, “We earned our independence through your selfless contributions. So sacrifices never fail. It's true that we failed for many years, but we are still trying.”