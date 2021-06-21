Khulna to enter 'strict' weeklong lockdown as COVID cases spiral
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jun 2021 01:58 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2021 01:58 AM BdST
The authorities have announced a strict seven-day lockdown in the district of Khulna, a COVID-19 hotspot, amid an alarming surge in coronavirus infections and deaths.
Train services and public transports will remain shut during the lockdown starting on Jun 22, Khulna's Deputy Commissioner Helal Hossain said on Sunday.
"All vehicles, including easybikes and three-wheelers, will also remain grounded.”
The deputy commissioner said drug stores in the district and city would be allowed to remain open throughout the lockdown. All other shops, markets, shopping malls and coaching centres will be shuttered.
However, shops selling necessities and raw materials can stay open from 8am to 2pm every day. Hotels and restaurants will only be allowed to offer takeaway or online delivery services.
All types of tourist spots, resorts, community and recreation centres will be closed. However, manufacturing industries and factories will be exempt from the lockdown restrictions.
"No-one should leave the house without an emergency. Everyone must wear a mask when they are outside,” said Helal.
Employees and officers of both government and private offices will be allowed outside during office hours, provided they carry their ID cards.
Bangladesh is currently in the grip of a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Border districts have been hit particularly hard by the latest wave.
On Sunday, Khulna reported 32 fatalities from the coronavirus illness, the most among the eight divisions in the country, while logging 763 new cases.
