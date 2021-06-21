Bangladesh announces stricter restrictions in 7 districts as COVID cases spike
Senior Correspondent
Published: 21 Jun 2021 04:41 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2021 04:45 PM BdST
Bangladesh has imposed stricter restrictions on work and movement in seven districts from Tuesday to Jun 30 as coronavirus cases and deaths are surging.
In a notice on Monday, the Cabinet Division announced these restrictions for Manikganj, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur, Madaripur, Rajbari and Gopalganj.
More to follow
