Woman remanded over murders of her parents, sister in Dhaka
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2021 09:09 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2021 09:09 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sent Mehjabeen Islam, the woman accused of killing her parents and sister in Kadamtli, to a four-day police custody for grilling.
Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas passed the order on Sunday after Inspector Zakir Hossain of Kadamtali Police Station petitioned for a seven-day remand of the woman.
No lawyer stood for her during the hearing of the petition, said state counsel Tapas Paul.
Mehjabeen gave some information during her arrest, Inspector Zakir said in the petition, but the quizzing was necessary to know why she killed the three members of her family and if someone else was involved with the grisly incident.
Her uncle Shakhawat Hossain started a case against Mehjabeen and her husband Shafiqul Islam earlier in the day over the killings.
Shafiqul and the couple’s 4-year-old daughter were undergoing treatment at Mitford Hospital after being rescued from their house on Saturday.
The police said Mehjabeen called the authorities on the 999 national helpline, threatening to kill Shafiqul and the girl after killing the three other members of the family.
The victims are Mehjabeen’s father Masud Rana, 50, mother Mousumi Islam, 42, and sister Jannatul Islam, 20.
The police suspect Mehjabeen drugged and strangled them because she held a grudge against her family for a long time.
She told the police that her father, an expatriate worker who had a second marriage returned home from Oman six months ago, was not around and her mother forced her and her sister into sex work.
Even after she got married, her sister continued to engage in sex work and eventually had an affair with her husband Shafiqul, the police said, citing Mejhabeen.
