Woman, domestic help die in suspected Sylhet murder-suicide

They suspect that domestic help Gouranga Baidya hanged himself after killing the teacher, Tapati Rani Dey, 45, said Sylhet Superintendent of Police Md Farid Uddin.

Tapati worked at Soargaon Government Primary School as an assistant teacher. Her husband Bijoy Bhushan Dey and son Biplob Dey are doctors.

Biplob called their neighbours and the police as no one was answering the door when he returned home on Saturday night.

The police then tore down the bathroom window and entered the house.

Tapati’s bloodied body was lying on the floor while Gouranga was hanging from the ceiling fan.

“We suspect that Gouranga took his own life after killing Tapati. We are investigating if there were other reasons behind the incident,” said SP Farid.

Gouranga is from Bishwanath Upazila. He worked at the house for five to six years.