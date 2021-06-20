Three doctors charged with negligence in the death of another physician
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2021 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2021 05:23 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has ordered an investigation into charges against three doctors of negligence leading to the death of another physician.
Aktaruzzaman Mia, a physiotherapist, filed the case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Sunday over the death of his son Dr Toufiq Enam.
Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury tasked a senior assistant superintendent of the police’s Criminal Investigation Department with probing the case after recording the plaintiff’s statement, said Hemayet Uddin Khan Hiron, the lawyer for Aktaruzzaman.
The three accused are Dr Abdul Wahab Khan, a laparoscopic surgeon at Islami Bank Central Hospital in Kakrail, Dr Mamun Al Mahtab of Labaid Hospital’s gastroenterology department and Prof Mohammad Ali, a hepatobiliary surgeon at BRB Hospital.
Comments of the three doctors on the charges were not available immediately.
Dr Enam, who worked as a medical officer at Evercare Hospital, died while undergoing treatment at BRB Hospital on May 30, according to lawyer Hiron.
Dr Enam visited Dr Khan at the Islami Bank Hospital on May 4 after he fell ill. He was diagnosed with gallbladder stones and Dr Khan discharged him after surgery on May 5.
Dr Khan asked Dr Enam to contact Dr Mahtab at the Labaid Hospital when the patient’s condition deteriorated on May 9.
Dr Mahtab conducted a test called endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography or ERCP with stenting after assuming that a clip was put at the wrong place during the surgery.
As the patient’s condition deteriorated further and fast, he was sent to Dr Ali at BRB Hospital. Dr Ali admitted Enam to the hospital on May 12 for an urgent operation.
The hospital asked the patient’s relatives for three bags of blood for the surgery on May 30. After the family collected the blood, Dr Ali asked for four more bags of blood.
The relatives altercated with the doctors and nurses of the hospital over the issue at that time.
Enam died the same day while undergoing treatment.
“The accused are greedy. They create situations terrifying the families with the fear of death for money. They employ goons to collect bills forcefully instead of providing patients with proper treatment,” Enam’s father said in the case.
The plaintiff had to pay Tk 500,000 to receive the body of Enam.
He also said Enam had repeatedly said he had been being wrongly treated and asked the family and the doctors to shift him to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. Dr Ali did not listen to the family when they wanted to take Enam to the BSMMU, his father said.
“The doctors carried out the operation forcefully and the patient died. The accused later apologized.”
The plaintiff named eight witnesses, including Mehebuba Sultana, also a doctor.
He sought an arrest order against the accused after bringing the charges under sections 304 (A), 386, 406 and 420 of the Penal Code.
- 4 arrested for illegal bitcoin trading
- Another 53,000 families get houses
- COVID: 10 die in Rajshahi, 2 in Bagerhat
- Virus cases surge in Jashore villages
- 5 die in Narsingdi road crash
- Rohingya artists tackle virus fears amid wait for jabs
- Taw Haa Adnan stayed in Gaibandha for 8 days
- Floating hotels devastated by COVID
- Bangladesh arrests four with links to illegal bitcoin trading
- Bangladesh provides houses for another 53,000 homeless families
- COVID: 10 more die in Rajshahi, two more in Bagerhat
- COVID cases surge in Jashore villages as new virus wave spreads to remote areas
- Five holidaymakers die in Narsingdi road crash
- Rohingya artists tackle COVID-19 fears as refugees wait for vaccines
Most Read
- ‘Hurry up or else’: Police say woman called 999 after killing 3 of her family
- Bangladesh's COVID toll rises by 67, Khulna tops daily death count
- Time to focus on ‘Bangladesh Model’, writes Radwan Mujib
- Pandemic devastates Buriganga's floating hotels, a haven for people with limited means
- Bangladesh ‘deeply disappointed’ as UN resolution on Myanmar shuns Rohingya
- 2 children out walking get caught between a gunman and his target
- Bangladesh arrests four with links to illegal bitcoin trading
- Preacher Abu Taw Haa Adnan stayed at Gaibandha home for eight days: police
- Woman, domestic help die in suspected Sylhet murder-suicide
- 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies aged 91, Indian PM Modi leads tributes