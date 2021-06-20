Three doctors charged with negligence in the death of another physician

Aktaruzzaman Mia, a physiotherapist, filed the case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Sunday over the death of his son Dr Toufiq Enam.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury tasked a senior assistant superintendent of the police’s Criminal Investigation Department with probing the case after recording the plaintiff’s statement, said Hemayet Uddin Khan Hiron, the lawyer for Aktaruzzaman.

The three accused are Dr Abdul Wahab Khan, a laparoscopic surgeon at Islami Bank Central Hospital in Kakrail, Dr Mamun Al Mahtab of Labaid Hospital’s gastroenterology department and Prof Mohammad Ali, a hepatobiliary surgeon at BRB Hospital.

Comments of the three doctors on the charges were not available immediately.

Dr Enam, who worked as a medical officer at Evercare Hospital, died while undergoing treatment at BRB Hospital on May 30, according to lawyer Hiron.

Dr Enam visited Dr Khan at the Islami Bank Hospital on May 4 after he fell ill. He was diagnosed with gallbladder stones and Dr Khan discharged him after surgery on May 5.

Dr Khan asked Dr Enam to contact Dr Mahtab at the Labaid Hospital when the patient’s condition deteriorated on May 9.

Dr Mahtab conducted a test called endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography or ERCP with stenting after assuming that a clip was put at the wrong place during the surgery.

As the patient’s condition deteriorated further and fast, he was sent to Dr Ali at BRB Hospital. Dr Ali admitted Enam to the hospital on May 12 for an urgent operation.

The hospital asked the patient’s relatives for three bags of blood for the surgery on May 30. After the family collected the blood, Dr Ali asked for four more bags of blood.

The relatives altercated with the doctors and nurses of the hospital over the issue at that time.

Enam died the same day while undergoing treatment.

“The accused are greedy. They create situations terrifying the families with the fear of death for money. They employ goons to collect bills forcefully instead of providing patients with proper treatment,” Enam’s father said in the case.

The plaintiff had to pay Tk 500,000 to receive the body of Enam.

He also said Enam had repeatedly said he had been being wrongly treated and asked the family and the doctors to shift him to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. Dr Ali did not listen to the family when they wanted to take Enam to the BSMMU, his father said.

“The doctors carried out the operation forcefully and the patient died. The accused later apologized.”

The plaintiff named eight witnesses, including Mehebuba Sultana, also a doctor.

He sought an arrest order against the accused after bringing the charges under sections 304 (A), 386, 406 and 420 of the Penal Code.