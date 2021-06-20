Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar catches COVID-19

He was taken to the Intensive Care Unit of Evercare Hospital on Saturday when the oxygen saturation in his blood dropped and body temperature rose.

Talukdar was shifted back to a cabin on Sunday after his condition improved, said his aide Muhammad Enam.

The 79-year-old, eldest among the election commissioners, received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

He had no cold, cough or other symptoms, said Enam.

“But the doctors took his sample for a COVID-19 test and the result came back positive today (Sunday).”

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nuurul Huda and Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam enquired about Talukdar’s health, said the aide.

A former public servant, Talukdar was appointed election commissioner in 2017. He has also penned 40 books of poetry, stories, travelogue and novel. He won the Bangla Academy Literature Award in 2012.