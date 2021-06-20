Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar catches COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2021 10:38 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2021 10:38 PM BdST
Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar has been admitted to a hospital in Dhaka with COVID-19.
He was taken to the Intensive Care Unit of Evercare Hospital on Saturday when the oxygen saturation in his blood dropped and body temperature rose.
Talukdar was shifted back to a cabin on Sunday after his condition improved, said his aide Muhammad Enam.
The 79-year-old, eldest among the election commissioners, received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
He had no cold, cough or other symptoms, said Enam.
“But the doctors took his sample for a COVID-19 test and the result came back positive today (Sunday).”
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nuurul Huda and Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam enquired about Talukdar’s health, said the aide.
A former public servant, Talukdar was appointed election commissioner in 2017. He has also penned 40 books of poetry, stories, travelogue and novel. He won the Bangla Academy Literature Award in 2012.
- 3 doctors charged with negligence in death of another physician
- 4 arrested for illegal bitcoin trading
- Another 53,000 families get houses
- COVID: 10 die in Rajshahi, 2 in Bagerhat
- Virus cases surge in Jashore villages
- 5 die in Narsingdi road crash
- Rohingya artists tackle virus fears amid wait for jabs
- Taw Haa Adnan stayed in Gaibandha for 8 days
- Bangladesh armed forces must always be ready to tackle any disaster: Hasina
- Woman remanded over murders of her parents, sister in Dhaka
- Health DG draws flak from parliamentary panel for missing meeting on COVID crisis
- Three doctors charged with negligence in the death of another physician
- Bangladesh arrests four with links to illegal bitcoin trading
- Bangladesh provides houses for another 53,000 homeless families
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests four with links to illegal bitcoin trading
- Bangladesh reports 82 virus deaths, highest daily count in 7 weeks
- ‘Hurry up or else’: Police say woman called 999 after killing 3 of her family
- Pandemic devastates Buriganga's floating hotels, a haven for people with limited means
- Bangladesh ‘deeply disappointed’ as UN resolution on Myanmar shuns Rohingya
- Time to focus on ‘Bangladesh Model’, writes Radwan Mujib
- Preacher Abu Taw Haa Adnan stayed at Gaibandha home for eight days: police
- COVID cases surge in Jashore villages as new virus wave spreads to remote areas
- Three doctors charged with negligence in the death of another physician
- Woman, domestic help die in suspected Sylhet murder-suicide