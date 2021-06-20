COVID: 10 more die in Rajshahi, two more in Bagerhat

Khulna has become a new virus hotspot while the number of deaths continues to tick up in Rajshahi and Bagerhat.

RAJSHAHI

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital has recorded 10 new coronavirus-related deaths in the 24-hour period to 6 am on Sunday.

Of the dead, one had tested positive for the coronavirus while the rest showed symptoms of the disease, said RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani. A total of 203 have died in June at the hospital’s coronavirus unit, he said.

More than 50 percent of the patients currently admitted to the hospital are from villages, most of whom are farmers or housewives, said Yazdani. A large number of those admitted to the hospital from the city are business owners.

The infection rate has increased once again in Rajshahi. On Saturday, samples from 415 people were tested at two labs and 195 were found to be infected.

The positivity rate increased to 46.99 percent on Saturday, up from from 30.06 percent on Friday, according to test results published last night.

BAGERHAT

Two people have died in Bagerhat after contracting COVID-19.

In the 24 hours to 6 am on Sunday, 194 samples were tested and 68 people were found to have the disease.

The number of people infected by the first and second wave of the virus in the district now stands at 2,544, of whom 65 have died, according to the district civil surgeon's office.

Meanwhile, people are flouting the strict measures set by the authorities in the high-risk Mongla Upazila. The measures will be in place until Jun 23, said Mongla Upazila UNO Kamlesh Majumder.

Dr KM Humayun Kabir, Bagerhat civil surgeon, said the infection rate in Bagerhat district has been high over the past two weeks. Mongla, Rampal, Fakirhat and Bagerhat municipal areas have now become corona hotspots.