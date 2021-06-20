Bangladesh armed forces must always be ready to tackle any disaster: Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2021 09:12 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2021 09:12 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed members of the armed forces to concentrate on improving discipline and professionalism within their ranks to keep pace with the changing world.
She expressed urged the army to 'always be ready' to tackle any disaster while virtually addressing a programme marking the addition of a modern multiple launch rocket system to the military arsenal at Savar Cantonment on Sunday.
“I believe the Bangladesh Army will always be ready to face any disaster besides defending the sovereignty of the motherland.”
Hasina highlighted the army's contributions to the development of social security and infrastructure in the country as well as maintaining peace around the world.
The addition of the 'Tiger Multiple Launch Rocket/Missile System' is a big step towards the modernisation of the armed forces, according to the prime minister.
"This system will be able to simultaneously hit multiple targets more accurately and effectively than other artillery systems in a short period of time. It will add a new dimension to the existing operational capabilities of the army.”
Describing the military as the 'pride of the nation', Hasina hailed members of the armed forces for embodying the spirit of the Liberation War by willingly making the 'ultimate sacrifice' for the country at any juncture.
The Bangladesh leader also heaped praise on the armed forces for their work on the frontline of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
