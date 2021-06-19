Police constable killed in hit-and-run accident in Dhaka

The deceased, 44-year-old Bashir Talukdar, is believed to have been involved in a hit and run incident in front of the Dhaka Bank branch at Dhanmondi Road 7.

He was taken by police to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor-in-charge declared him dead around 1:30 am on Saturday.

“He was lying unconscious after being hit by a vehicle,” Dhanmondi Police Deputy Inspector SI Palash Biswas told bdnews24.com. “A bicycle and a table fan were on the ground next to him.”

“Around 12:30 am he was rescued and taken to a local hospital. Later he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Doctors there declared him dead.”

The body is currently at the hospital morgue, awaiting an autopsy.

Law enforcers are trying to identify the vehicle that hit him, Biswas said.

Bashir Talukdar was the son of the late Altaf Talukdar, a Liberation War freedom fighter, and hailed from Patuakhali.

He lived with his family in Dhaka’s Mirpur.