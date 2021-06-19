Drug gang was trying to set up meth lab in Dhaka’s Uttara, RAB says
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2021 02:33 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2021 02:33 AM BdST
After busting a ring of drug peddlers in Dhaka’s Uttara, the RAB says they set up a lab to change the colours and packaging of yaba tablets, methamphetamine or ice and other drugs to outfox the law enforcers.
The gang also experimented with drugs and was planning to set up their own meth lab, the Rapid Action Battalion said after arresting six suspects in an operation from Thursday evening to Friday morning.
The RAB seized a huge amount of ice or crystal meth, yaba, foreign liquor, marijuana, drug-making materials, laboratory equipment and 13 replica guns.
The law-enforcing agency identified a syndicate of 40 to 50 people, including 10 to 12 peddlers, said RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moyeen.
One of the arrestees, Toufique Hossain, 35, coordinates the gang financed by Jamirul Chowdhury Jubein, 37, and Khaled Iqbal, 35. Rakib Bashar Khan, 27, studies at a private university while Saiful Islam Sabuj, 27, and Arafat Abedin Rudro, 35, dropped out of college.
“Private university students from well-to-do families were regular buyers of these drugs.”
