Couple, daughter found dead in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2021 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2021 02:29 PM BdST
Police have recovered the bodies of three members of a family from a house in Dhaka’s Kadamtali.
After being informed, the law enforcers went to the scene and found the bodies on Saturday.
The dead have been identified as Masud Rana, 50, his wife Mousumi Islam, 40, and their daughter Jannatul, 20, who was identified with a single name.
Mehzabin, 30, elder daughter of the couple, has been arrested over the incident, Kadamtali Police Station OC Jamal Uddin Mir told bdnews24.com.
“An initial investigation suggests that they all have been strangled to death. The law enforcers are yet to determine the motive behind the incident.”
