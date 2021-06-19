Accused in Pori Moni attempted rape-murder case, Omi faces human trafficking charges

Omi runs Ayat Arafat Travel Tour Services in the Ashkona Hajj Camp area of Dhaka.

A man named Abdul Quader filed the new case at Dakkhinkhan Police Station late on Thursday alleging that the agency duped two people by sending them to Dubai on tourist visas after promising them jobs there.

The migrant workers are living in “inhumane” condition and cannot leave the place where they are staying in the Middle East now, according to the charges. The agency duped two others as well, the plaintiff said in the case.

The police’s Criminal Investigation Department seized three cars and 19 hard disk drives during an operation on the agency on Friday, said Inspector Kazi Golam Mostafa, who is investigating the case.

Saiful Islam, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said Omi was among five accused in the case.

Mostafa said they were hunting for the other accused and would seek Omi’s remand for quizzing.

Actress Pori Moni alleged in her case that Omi took her to Dhaka Boat Club in the wee hours of Jun 9 and businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood tried to rape and murder her there.

Later, the police arrested Omi and Nasir at a house in Uttara. The duo are accused in a drugs case at Airport Police Station over the seizure of liquor and yaba from the house.

Omi also runs another agency named Singapore Training Centre. The police seized 102 passports from the office of the agency at Dakkhinkhan on Jun 15, and started a case against him under the Passport (Offences) Act.