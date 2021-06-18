Two held after Tk 27m 'vanishes' from Dhaka Bank vault

Two people, including the vault supervisor 'Rifat', were arrested over the missing fund following a complaint by the bank authorities, said Bangshal Police Inspector Abul Kalam Bhuiyan.

The matter was discovered in an internal audit of the branch. The bank authorities later handed over Rifat and the other accused, 'Imran', to the police on Thursday night.

In order to prevent the accused from fleeing, police sent them to the court following their arrest, said Inspector Bhuiyan.

Rifat 'admitted' to removing the money from the vault during preliminary questioning, according to the police.

The Anti-Corruption Commission will now conduct a full investigation into the matter, said Bhuiyan.

bdnews24.com did not receive any comment from the bank authorities on the matter.