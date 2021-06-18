Three dead after bus rams car in Cumilla

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the district's Sadar Dakshin Upazila early Friday, said Mainamati Police SI Abdur Rahman.

The dead were identified as 'Miraz', 18, Belal Hossain, 35, and Fakhrul Alam Dulal, 52, all of whom were travelling in the car.

The injured man, 'Mahbub', 50, has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The 'Shyamoli Paribahan' bus was en route to Dhaka from Khagrachhari when it rammed into the car at high speed while it was making a U-turn, said SI Rahman.

Informed of the matter, police and fire service personnel went to the spot and conducted a rescue operation, said Mainamati Highway Police OC Anisur Rahman.

The bodies of the dead were subsequently sent to the morgue of Cumilla Medical Hospital.

Preparations are underway to file a case with Sadar Dakshin Police, according to the OC.