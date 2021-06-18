Three dead after bus rams car in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jun 2021 01:49 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2021 01:49 PM BdST
Three people have been killed and another injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Cumilla.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the district's Sadar Dakshin Upazila early Friday, said Mainamati Police SI Abdur Rahman.
The dead were identified as 'Miraz', 18, Belal Hossain, 35, and Fakhrul Alam Dulal, 52, all of whom were travelling in the car.
The injured man, 'Mahbub', 50, has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Informed of the matter, police and fire service personnel went to the spot and conducted a rescue operation, said Mainamati Highway Police OC Anisur Rahman.
The bodies of the dead were subsequently sent to the morgue of Cumilla Medical Hospital.
Preparations are underway to file a case with Sadar Dakshin Police, according to the OC.
